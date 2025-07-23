NEW YORK — Jonquel Jones scored 18 points in her return from an ankle injury, and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 98-84 on Tuesday night. Jonquel Jones scores 18 points in return from injury as Liberty beat Fever 98-84

Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich each scored 17, Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points and nine assists, and Isabelle Harrison also had 13 points to help the Liberty beat the Fever for the second straight time. New York beat Indiana 98-77 last Wednesday in their last game before the All-Star break.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points to lead the Fever , which again played without Caitlin Clark .

New York struggled in the first half with Ionescu and Stewart scoring three points and six points, respectively — an anomaly for the duo that averages 18 and 19 points per game. Ionescu was held scoreless in the second and third quarters, spending most of the third on the bench.

The Fever led 46-42 at halftime, capitalizing on Liberty turnovers to grab the thin lead. They held on to that advantage for most of the third quarter, until Stewart made a 3-pointer and a layup to put the Liberty back on top in the final minutes of the quarter.

Ionescu's return in the fourth helped solidify the momentum moving in New York's direction. She scored 10 straight points for the Liberty coming off the bench, opening the first double-digit lead of the night.

Jones had been out since June 19th.

___

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.