Jose Ramirez hit two solo homers, including the go-ahead blast in the eighth inning off Calvin Faucher, as the Cleveland Guardians edged the visiting Miami Marlins 4-3 in their three-game series opener Tuesday night. Jose Ramirez homers twice, leads Guardians over Marlins

The seven-time All-Star third baseman also went deep against Janson Junk in the first inning to break the franchise record with his 27th multi-homer game. Hall of Famer Jim Thome and Albert Belle formerly shared the mark.

Ramirez has 25 homers on the season, while Kyle Manzardo went deep for the third time in two games and has 21. Manzardo has five homers and 13 RBIs in his last 16 contests.

Cade Smith retired all four batters he faced to earn the victory. Ramirez finished 3-for-4, leading the Guardians to their 10th win in 12 games since July 29. They entered the evening one game behind the New York Yankees for the final American League wild-card berth.

Marlins co-closer Calvin Faucher took the loss, giving up one run in one inning. Junk allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, striking out two without a walk. Miami is 2-7 since reaching the .500 mark.

The Marlins trailed 3-0 heading into the fifth, when they scored three times off starter Logan Allen. Dane Myers singled to left to bring home Xavier Edwards, and Otto Lopez scored on Steven Kwan's throwing error as he attempted to throw him out at third.

Rookie Heriberto Hernandez doubled in Myers for the tying run, giving him five RBIs in his last five games.

Allen worked five innings, giving up three runs on four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked four.

Kwan threw out Eric Wagaman at home plate in the sixth for his 11th outfield assist, which leads the majors.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.