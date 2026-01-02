Jrue Holiday nearing a return for T

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday is making progress from his right calf strain and is nearing a return to play, the team said Thursday.

Holiday has missed 22 consecutive games. The Trail Blazers said he has been cleared for on-court basketball activities and his availability will be based on how he responds.

Holiday, 35, has only played in 12 games this season. He is averaging 16.7 points, 8.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his first season with the club.

The Trail Blazers also delivered updates regarding forwards Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle and guard Scoot Henderson.

Grant is considered day-to-day by the team. He has missed the past seven games and is with the club for its three-game road trip that began with Wednesday's 124-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grant, 31, is averaging 20.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26 games this season, his fourth with Portland.

Thybulle, 28, injured his left thumb against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 29 and underwent ligament surgery two days later. The team said he has been gradually ramping up activity.

However, Thybulle is also being bothered by a tendon injury in his right knee. He averaged 5.0 points and 2.5 steals in four games before being sidelined. He was acquired by the Trail Blazers from the Philadelphia 76ers at the February trade deadline during the 2022-23 season.

Henderson hasn't played this season after sustaining a left hamstring injury in July. He has begun non-contact on-court basketball activities and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Henderson, 21, has averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 128 career games since being selected by the Trail Blazers with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Trail Blazers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Field Level Media

