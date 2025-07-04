NEW YORK — Julie Vanloo stood outside Barclays Center waiting the final minutes to clear waivers. Julie Vanloo finds new home with Los Angeles after getting cut by Golden State earlier in week

She had flown to New York a day earlier after getting cut by the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday. When the clcok struck 5, she walked into the arena and joined her new team, the Los Angeles Sparks.

It has been a rollercoaster week for the 32-year-old, who helped Belgium win the EuroBasket ttile. She skipped the celebration in Belgium to fly back to San Francisco to rejoin the Valkyries only to be waived an hour after her arrival.

“To hear 1 hour upon arrival: we have to waive you. Honestly, that stung. I understand it’s business, but nothing prepares you for the loneliness that comes with getting cut," she said on social media. “It feels like the whole world suddenly crashes on your shoulders.”

The Sparks were happy to add her, giving the team another talented guard.

“I’m so happy, so excited for her,” said Sparks guard Julie Allemand, who played on the Belgium team with Vanloo . “First of all, happy to have her in the team. She’s going to help us a lot, but happy for her because, like, the last days were crazy for her.”

Allemand said she had been talking to her friend all week and had hoped the Sparks would pick her up after she was cut. She was texting with Vanloo in the final minutes leading up to her joining the team. It takes 48 hours for players to clear waivers.

“It was crazy because, like, we were in the locker room and we were waiting for her,” Allemand said. “Like she was waiting outside.”

Sparks first-year coach Lynne Roberts was thrilled to get Vanloo. In the preseason she torched the Sparks for four 3-pointers in a what felt like under 2 minutes.

“When we heard that the Valkyries had waived her, I immediately said to our GM, let’s see if we can get her,” Roberts said.

The coach wasn't sure how much if at all Vanloo would play against the Liberty on Thursday night.

“Safe to say, she’s not familiar with the playbook quite yet,” Roberts said. “But, you know, we’ll see. I’d like to get her out there just a little bit.”

