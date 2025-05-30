Justin Fields: 'Sky's the limit' for Jets' offense

Justin Fields' young NFL career has been marked by turmoil and disappointment, but the new quarterback of the New York Jets isn't lacking confidence heading into the 2025 season. HT Image

"I think I can be great," Fields said Thursday after the Jets' OTA practice. "That's been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. I think the sky's the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go."

Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in March, is replacing Aaron Rodgers as the team's starting QB. He joins an offense that underwhelmed with Rodgers under center last season, ranking 24th in offensive yards per game and in points per game .

"Our offense and defense are new, so guys are really tuned in and locked in and trying to get everything down," Fields said. "But I think once we do, I think the sky's the limit. I mean, we have all the guys we need, we have all the talent, so it's really just going to come down to discipline and execution."

Fields was drafted No. 13 overall in 2021 by the Chicago Bears. Over three seasons, he started 38 games, going 10-28 while totaling 6,674 yards through the air with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions and a 60.1 percent completion percentage.

Fields was also a major threat on the ground for Chicago, rushing for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns including a standout 2022 campaign where he racked up 1,143 rushing yards and eight scores.

Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2024 season and started just six games before losing his job to Russell Wilson, despite logging a 4-2 record. In 10 games with the Steelers, Fields completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. On the ground, Fields posted 269 yards and five scores.

The Jets will kick off their season on Sept. 7 against the visiting Steelers.

