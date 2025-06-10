Justin Thomas: Oakmont can make players 'look stupid pretty fast'

Justin Thomas doesn't have a specific method for attacking Oakmont Country Club, widely considered to be one of the most difficult golf courses in the world, other than to maintain his patience. HT Image

Thomas tied for 32nd the last time the U.S. Open was played at Oakmont in 2016. That year he carded three rounds of 3-over 73. The fourth was a 69 in the second round, which he called one of the best rounds of his life despite spraying his tee shots all over the course.

"I think I hit four fairways, but I remember I hit seven greens and I shot 69. I chipped in three times. I was beyond exhausted when I got done," Thomas said Monday ahead of this week's U.S. Open. "I actually played with Brooks the first two days. I remember he was so pissed off. He just couldn't get over it."

Thomas is anticipating long practice rounds this week, as players grind away trying to figure out every nuance of Oakmont's legendary greens. While he called them "some of the worst practice rounds of the year," Thomas also hopes that the lore of Oakmont gets in his competitors' heads.

"Being perfectly honest and very selfish, I hope it psychs a lot of players out," he said. "It's a part of the preparation, like trying to go hit wedges or trying to get the speed of the greens or anything. It's getting a game plan for how you're going to approach the course mentally and strategically.

"I understand this place is hard. I don't need to read articles, or I don't need to hear horror stories. I've played it. I know it's difficult. I also have faith that if I go play well and I'm driving the ball well and I'm hitting my irons like I know I can, I'm going to have a lot of birdie opportunities."

Thomas, 32, hasn't enjoyed a ton of success at the U.S. Open, where his best finish was a tie for eighth at Winged Foot in 2020. He comes in ranked fifth in the world thanks to a win at a signature event at the RBC Heritage his first since 2022 and a pair of runner-up finishes this season.

One of those came at the Truist Championship last month, but Thomas then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and is coming off a T31 at the Memorial.

He arrived in Pennsylvania this week "shocked" to find how soft Oakmont's fairways still are due to the heavy rains the area has received. Thomas anticipates those receptive fairways and greens that still have some bounce in them will be much firmer come Thursday. And that's when the patience will need to come to the forefront.

"If you just get lazy, like on any drive, any wedge shot, any chip, any putt, you can kind of look stupid pretty fast, especially at a place like this," he said. "I just feel like it's a great week to be in a great place mentally and very, very patient and kind of picking our spots out there."

Oakmont has undergone some changes since 2016, when Dustin Johnson shot 4-under par to win. Thomas admits he doesn't remember enough to compare the conditions to that year, but he would be more than happy to replicate that Friday round four times even if it means going to battle against Oakmont's brutally long rough again.

"I would prefer to not do that," he joked. "But if that means I shoot 69 every day, I'll take four fairways and seven greens right now."

