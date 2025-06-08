Kayla Thornton helps Valkyries rout Aces

The Golden State Valkyries didn't play like underdogs on Saturday and Kayla Thornton had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way in a 95-68 victory over the Las Vegas Aces at San Francisco. HT Image

Cecilia Zandalasini scored 18 points, Monique Billings added 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while Veronica Burton recorded 14 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds as the Valkyries ended a four-game losing streak.

Leading into Saturday's game, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase was shocked by her team's lack of energy in their last game, a loss to the Phoenix Mercury, and her team responded in a big way. Golden State pushed the pace from the opening jump and outscored the Aces by 16-0 in the first half on fast-break points and 10 forced turnovers.

Golden State's lead pushed to 49-28 at halftime when Kate Martin took the last shot and hit a deep 3-point attempt which left Las Vegas stunned heading into the halftime locker room. The Valkyries held a 34-15 advantage in the second quarter.

The Valkyries' defense held the visitors to 29 percent shooting from the floor to start the game but the Aces adjusted at halftime and head coach Becky Hammon's side opted to push into the paint to try and get to the free-throw line. It worked on the offensive end of the court and Las Vegas trimmed its deficit to 18 points, but defensively could not stop Golden State.

Las Vegas never had a lead in the game, and was down by as many as 29 points in the third quarter, despite having three-time MVP A'ja Wilson on the roster. The Aces won two WNBA championships over the past three seasons.

Wilson scored 17 points in the defeat, with 16 points by Chelsea Gray, the only two Las Vegas starters to reach double-digit points. First-year Aces guard and WNBA champion Jewell Loyd struggled offensively and went 1-of-6 from the floor with five points.

The win is the first Commissioner's Cup victory in the Valkyries' history and most points scored in a game for Golden State in its eight-game history.

Field Level Media

