Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Kayla Thornton scores 21 as Valkyries hand Sun 6th consecutive loss, 87-63

AP |
Jun 23, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Kayla Thornton scores 21 as Valkyries hand Sun 6th consecutive loss, 87-63

SAN FRANCISCO — Kayla Thornton had 21 points and eight rebounds, Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points on Sunday night and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 87-63.

Connecticut has lost six straight.

Laeticia Amihere had 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds — her first career double-double — for Golden State . The Valkyries, who beat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 88-77 on Thursday, have won five of six. The Sun’s 63 points were the fewest Golden State has allowed in a game this season.

Chloe Bibby scored 11 points, Veronica Burton added 10 and Stephanie Talbot grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds to go with six points and four assists.

Golden State set a franchise record for points in a quarter with 36 — including 14 by Thornton — in the second. The Valkyries made 10 of 18 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line, where Thornton was 7 of 7, and turned four offensive rebounds into seven second-chance points. Connecticut scored 12 points of 4-of-16 shooting in the quarter and trailed 59-32 at halftime.

Bibby hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer to close the first quarter and another 3 to open the second before Thornton converted a three-point play to cap a 12-2 run that gave the Valkyries a 32-22 lead with 8:20 left in the first half.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 14 points and Jacy Sheldon scored 10.

Connecticut shot 30% from the field, 7 of 24 from 3-point range.

The Valkyries play the third of four consecutive home games against defending WNBA champion New York and the Sun play at Las Vegas on Wednesday.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Kayla Thornton scores 21 as Valkyries hand Sun 6th consecutive loss, 87-63
