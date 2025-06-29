Kevin Newman's 3-run HR helps Angels top Nationals

Kevin Newman belted a three-run homer and Mike Trout hit a solo shot during a six-run seventh inning to help the Los Angeles Angels post an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night at Anaheim, Calif. HT Image

Christian Moore hit a go-ahead single during the decisive frame as the Angels won for the eighth time in the past 12 games. Gustavo Campero homered while Newman and Jo Adell had two hits apiece for Los Angeles.

CJ Abrams homered and Riley Adams had an RBI single for the Nationals, who lost for the 16th time in the past 20 games. Adams, Nathaniel Lowe and James Wood each had two hits for Washington.

Trout got the 12-batter, seventh-inning uprising started by slamming the second pitch of the inning from Zach Brzykcy over the wall in left to tie it at 2. Taylor Ward then doubled and Adell singled, ending Brzykcy's outing after three batters.

Eduardo Salazar struck out Logan O'Hoppe and induced pinch-hitter Zach Neto to pop up. But Moore followed with a single through the left side to score Ward and give the Angels a 3-2 lead.

Newman followed with a three-run blast over the short wall in left to give Los Angeles a four-run advantage. Luis Rengifo then doubled and Nolan Schanuel walked to end Salazar's outing.

Ryan Loutos then walked Trout and Ward to force in Rengifo and make it 7-2. Adell bounced out to end the inning.

Abrams came up with two out in the fifth and hit a solo homer to left center off Kyle Hendricks to tie the score at 1.

In the top of the seventh, Washington's Daylen Lile walked with one out off Ryan Zeferjahn and stole second. Two pitches later, Adams ripped an RBI single to center to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Washington's Michael Soroka allowed one run and two hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Hendricks gave up one run and five hits over five innings for the Angels. He struck out five and walked none.

Los Angeles plated a run in the second as Ward walked and Adell singled off Soroka to put runners at the corners. O'Hoppe then grounded into a double play to score Ward.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.