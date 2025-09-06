Kyle Freeland retired the first 13 batters he faced and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 in Denver on Friday night. Kyle Freeland shuts down Padres in first game since ejection

Freeland , who did not allow a baserunner until Ramon Laureano doubled in the fifth inning allowed just two hits in a season-high eight innings. It is the fourth time this season he has not given up an earned run while pitching at least six innings.

The only no-hitter in franchise history was thrown by Ubaldo Jimenez, who did it at Atlanta on April 17, 2010. Freeland came within two outs of tossing a no-hitter on July 9, 2017, against the Chicago White Sox.

Freeland took the mound three days after he was ejected eight pitches into his start against San Francisco. Freeland was thrown out after a verbal altercation with Rafael Devers that led to both benches emptying.

Hunter Goodman homered among his three hits and reached base four times for Colorado on Friday. Mickey Moniak and Kyle Karros had two hits each and Victor Vodnik picked up his seventh save for the Rockies.

Nick Pivetta allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for San Diego .

Freeland struck out eight through four innings before Laureano doubled into the gap in right-center field with one out in the fifth. Freeland retired the next two batters.

Goodman gave Colorado the lead with a solo homer in the third, his 28th of the season. Goodman tied Wilin Rosario for the most home runs in one season by a Rockies catcher. Rosario had 28 for Colorado in 2012.

Colorado added another run in the fifth when Moniak, Goodman and Jordan Beck strung together consecutive two-out singles. Goodman added an RBI double in the seventh.

The first two batters reached in the ninth for San Diego but Manny Machado hit into a game-ending double play.

Field Level Media

