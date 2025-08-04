All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers launched a three-run homer as the host Miami Marlins claimed a 7-3 win on Sunday afternoon to sweep the New York Yankees for the first time. Kyle Stowers' blast leads Marlins to unprecedented Yankees sweep

Stowers, whose fourth-inning blast pushed the Marlins' lead to 6-1, finished with two homers and eight RBIs in the three-game series. Miami won 13-12 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.

Edward Cabrera pitched six strong innings on Sunday as the Marlins climbed to the .500 mark for the first time since being 8-8 on April 15. Cabrera allowed just two hits, one walk and one run while striking out seven.

The Marlins are 30-14 since June 13. They have lost just one of their past 12 series, going 10-1-1.

New York, which had won three straight games before coming to Miami, was led by former Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who slugged a two-run homer. The Yankees also got a homer from Trent Grisham, who hit a leadoff shot on the fifth pitch of the game.

However, Luis Gil couldn't hold the lead as he made his 2025 debut following an injury in March. Gil lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, four walks and five runs.

Gil walked two consecutive batters in the second inning before rookie Troy Johnston picked up his first major league RBI with a double. Xavier Edwards added an RBI single and Stowers completed the three-run rally with a sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Gil walked Graham Pauley and gave up a single to Edwards to encourage Yankees manager Aaron Boone to bring in reliever Brent Headrick. Three pitches later, it was 6-1 on Stowers' 25th homer of the season.

In the seventh, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough brought in lefty reliever Josh Simpson. Giancarlo Stanton dribbled an infield single before lefty- swinging Chisholm slugged his two-run homer to cut New York's deficit to 6-3.

Miami escaped further trouble in the seventh after Anthony Volpe's two-out triple as Simpson got Austin Wells on a flyout.

In the bottom of the seventh, Otto Lopez walked and scored on rookie Jakob Marsee's 397-foot triple off the glove of Grisham, who had raced back to the warning track in straightaway center.

The Marlins struck out 14 Yankees batters, including Lake Bachar's whiff of Volope for the final out of the game.

