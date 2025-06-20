LA Lakers join list of teams being sold at ever-escalating prices

The family-owned Los Angeles Lakers are about to be sold at a valuation of $10 billion, smashing the previous record for the purchase price for a team sport. HT Image

The cross-country rival Boston Celtics went for $6.1 billion just three months ago.

With team values soaring, there have been a number of notable franchise transactions in recent years:

The Lakers have been in the Buss family since 1979, but Jeanie Buss has agreed to sell the NBA's most valuable franchise to L.A. Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

The Celtics, who won their record 18th NBA championship last year, went for $6.1 billion in March to private equity mogul Bill Chisholm.

Josh Harris, who with David Blitzer owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, added to his sports portfolio in 2023 by purchasing the Commanders for a then-record $6.05 billion.

The English Premier League team went to a consortium fronted by Dodgers part owner Todd Boehly that also includes Walter in 2022 for $3.2 billion. Another $2.2 billion was pledged for infrastructure and associated teams.

The Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the NFL team in 2022 for $4.65 billion.

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia purchased the team for a then-NBA record $4 billion in 2022.

Mark Cuban sold the NBA franchise in 2023 for $3.5 billion to the Adelson family, which owns the Las Vegas Sands casino company.

Michael Jordan agreed to sell his majority share in the NBA's Hornets in 2023 for $3 billion to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. Schnall had a minority ownership in the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and Plotkin in the Hornets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.