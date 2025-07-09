Los Angeles FC has played just 17 matches this season while all six teams ahead of them in the Western Conference standings have played 20 or 21. LAFC looks to climb standings, beginning with visit from Rapids

Having games in hand leaves LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo believing his team can make a run up the standings. LAFC looks to start the climb when they host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

"We have a lot of work to do and a lot of points to catch up on to fulfill our goals," Cherundolo said during Tuesday's media availability. "Time is running out. The schedule is what it is; we cannot change that."

Colorado has the same number of points as LAFC in a four-team logjam for seventh through 10th in the West. But the Rapids have also played four more matches.

Part of the reason LAFC are shy on games is that they recently took part in the Club World Cup. Then last Saturday's match at Austin FC was postponed by the devastating Texas floods.

The postponement gave LAFC some unplanned rest. The club hasn't played since June 29, when it fell 1-0 to the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps.

"The preparation has been as good as it needs to be against a very tricky and good Colorado opponent," Cherundolo said.

Colorado is in the midst of a 1-4-1 rut after falling 2-1 to visiting Sporting Kansas City on Friday.

Rafael Navarro scored the lone goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute. He has seven goals, second on the squad behind Djordje Mihailovic .

Mihailovic scored two goals when Colorado notched a 2-1 home victory over LAFC in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions play in February. Host LAFC won the rematch 1-0 for a 2-2 aggregate and advanced due to a 1-0 advantage in road goals. This is the first MLS match between the teams this season.

Right now, the Rapids are in funk. Colorado had been blanked twice and scored one goal twice during the six-game stretch.

"There is a real burning desire to win games, get points and inch closer to our goal, which is the playoffs," Rapids coach Chris Armas said during Tuesday's availability.

Colorado is winless in six MLS visits to LAFC. The Rapids also have been blanked in their last five visits across all competitions, counting a Leagues Cup match last season as well as the Champions visit earlier this year.

"It's a great matchup and one that will challenge us," Armas said. "We're looking for a big reward over there. Flat out we want to win the game."

Star Denis Bouanga leads LAFC with eight goals.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.