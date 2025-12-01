Lane Kiffin press conference: When will LSU, Ole Miss decision be announced? Details here

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts after his defense makes a fourth down stop in the third quarter of the game against the Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 8, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi.(Getty Images via AFP) Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been offered a massive seven-year contract worth roughly $100 million. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to be announced as the next head coach at LSU during a press conference on Monday.

According to Yahoo Sports, a team meeting Kiffin originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday has been pushed back to 1 p.m. CT.

On3 also reports that LSU has a formal press conference set for Monday to officially introduce Kiffin as its new coach.

A massive deal on the table

On Friday, veteran reporter Bruce Feldman reported that LSU has offered Kiffin a massive seven-year contract worth roughly $100 million. This deal would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

"I talked to LSU sources this morning, and they are very confident that Lane Kiffin is going to come to Baton Rouge and accept this job," Feldman added. "Expect for him to announce a decision later today."

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger also reported that Kiffin has made it clear he intends to become LSU's next head coach.

Departure from Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin is set to leave Ole Miss after six seasons and a 55–19 record. He is not expected to coach the Rebels during their College Football Playoff run. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is expected to be named interim head coach, sources told CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Kiffin currently earns a base salary of $9 million at Ole Miss, a figure that has significantly contributed to his net worth since he arrived in 2019. His contract with the university runs through December 31, 2030, and includes up to $2.6 million in potential bonuses for the 2025 season, according to USA Today and Athlon Sports.

If Kiffin leaves Ole Miss, he will owe the university a $4 million buyout if he departs before the end of the season, or $3 million if he leaves afterward.