Lawsuit accuses Pelicans' Zion Williamson of rape, abuse

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles, the New York Post reported on Friday. HT Image

In the suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the woman identified as Jane Doe from Seattle alleges Williamson sexually assaulted her twice in 2020.

The plaintiff, who claims to be the NBA forward's ex-girlfriend, alleges in a 12-page filing that there was a pattern of "abusive, controlling and threatening behavior" toward her that occurred in California, Louisiana and other states.

Williamson, 24, also is accused of threatening to have his security personnel shoot Doe in the head and have her parents killed, according to the report. The filing alleges Williamson was drunk or had taken cocaine during many of the alleged incidents.

"Our client is very adamant about this it's not her desire or our desire to litigate this case in the press," Doe's attorney, Sam Taylor with the Lanier Law Firm, told the Post on Friday. "It's a very serious case, as reflected in the allegations. Our client looks forward to her day in court where she can go and explain to a jury what happened to her, the things she endured for this defendant and getting justice."

Williamson's attorney, Michael Balascio, provided the following statement:

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless," Balascio wrote, per Front Office Sports. "This is the plaintiff's third set of attorneys. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.

"Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old. That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars."

Williamson's attorney claimed that his client filed a police report against Doe for extortion with an arrest warrant issued. Williamson will file a counterclaim and seek "significant damages" for Doe's lawsuit, his attorney said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Pelicans had not commented publicly on the allegations.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, is a two-time All-Star with career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 214 games with the Pelicans.

