Lenyn Sosa homered, finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs, Michael A. Taylor also went deep and doubled and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 in Denver on Saturday night. Lenyn Sosa's big night powers White Sox over Rockies

Highly touted prospect Colson Montgomery had three hits, including his first in the majors after debuting Friday. Mike Tauchman also had three hits and Brooks Baldwin contributed two hits for Chicago.

White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon allowed two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn his first victory since May 2.

There was a moment of silence before the game for former White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks, who passed away Friday.

Brenton Doyle homered, Tyler Freeman had three hits to extend his on-base streak to 20 games and Yanquiel Fernandez had two hits for Colorado.

German Marquez allowed six runs on 11 hits in six innings.

Both teams jumped on the starters in the first inning. Sosa and Baldwin doubled around a flyout, then Montgomery tripled to right-center field for his first career hit and RBI, giving Chicago a 2-0 lead.

The Rockies responded in the bottom of the frame. Freeman led off with a single, Goodman doubled and Beck singled to bring home both runners. Cannon retired Thairo Estrada on a popout and Mickey Moniak hit into an inning-ending double play.

The White Sox went back in front in the second on Tauchman's RBI single and Sosa's two-run homer to make it 5-2.

It was Sosa's seventh of the season.

Chicago added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Josh Rojas before the Rockies missed two chances for big innings. They had runners on second and third with no outs in the fifth and didn't score, then loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh and again failed to cash in.

The White Sox expanded the lead in the eighth on Sosa's two-run single. Doyle belted a pinch-hit homer to open the bottom of the inning, his seventh.

Taylor's two-run homer in the ninth, his fifth of the season, capped the scoring.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.