Seattle rookie Dominique Malonga tied a career high with 11 points and Gabby Williams had 16 as the visiting Storm rolled past the New York Liberty 79-70 Sunday at Barclays Center. Liberty continue slide, lose at home to Storm

New York is 12-6 overall, but 2-4 since standout Jonquel Jones was sidelined with an ankle injury. Seattle is 12-7 and has beaten New York twice this season.

After a close first half, Seattle dominated the second. They outscored the Liberty 22-6 in the third quarter as New York went 2-for-18 from the field.

Sabrina Ionescu had a game-high 22 points for New York but only had two points in the second half.

Seattle opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run highlighted by a steal and lay- up by Williams and another theft with a score by Storm All-Star Nneka Ogwumike.

The other key to the Storm's second half surge was the play of the 19-year-old rookie from Cameroon, who used her size and quick feet to score easily inside against New York. Malonga had 11 points and eight rebounds in just under 10 minutes of game time.

The biggest lead by either team in the first half was five by the Liberty.

The biggest story in the first half was Ionescu, who was 5-for-6 from 3-point range and had 20 points in fewer than 18 minutes.

Ionescu's first 3 of the contest put New York ahead 13-9 midway through the first quarter. Seattle would roar back with a 8-0 run capped by a driving basket from Skylar Diggins and carry a 22-18 lead after one.

Seattle kept the momentum going early in the second quarter as Diggins hit a mid-range jumper to make it 29-25 with 7:06 left in the half, but Ionescu was just getting warmed up. She sank a 3 to cut the Storm's lead to 29-28. Her next 3-ball two minutes later tied the score at 35.

With the clock winding down in the first half, Ionescu launched a long 3 and was fouled by Ogwumike. She sank the free throw for a four-point play and a 44-39 Liberty lead. Williams' jumper for Seattle hung on the rim and dropped at the buzzer to make it 44-41.

New York shot 35.3 percent from the floor in the game whereas Seattle registered 45.1 percent.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.