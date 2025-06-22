Liberty searching for answers as they travel to hot-shooting Storm

If you're wondering how the Seattle Storm have perhaps exceeded expectations early in the WNBA season after parting ways with leading scorer Jewell Loyd, look at the 3-point line. HT Image

The New York Liberty might want to be aware of their prowess outside the arc Sunday when the teams meet for the first time this year to start New York's four-game road trip.

In a 90-83 win Friday night at Las Vegas, Seattle canned 11 of 23 3-pointers, with four starters combining for all of them. On the season, the Storm's 38.5 percent success rate from deep leads the league.

"I think it starts with the quality of 3s that we're getting," point guard Skylar Diggins said. "They're great shots, they're great looks most of the time, and so it's no surprise that we're shooting with confidence."

Four Seattle players are hitting at least 43.5 percent from 3-point range, led by Alysha Clark at 46.4. Diggins, who's sinking 43.8 percent, leads the team in scoring and assists . Nneka Obwumike chips in 17.2 ppg and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

While the Storm are 5-1 over their last six games, the Liberty enter the game off an 89-81 home loss Thursday to Phoenix. New York was outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter and outrebounded for the game 42-32.

And the Liberty might have to play without center Jonquel Jones , who left the Phoenix game in the second quarter. The absence of Jones likely led to Phoenix racking up 26 second-chance points.

"We gotta find a way to rebound," New York coach Sandy Brondello said. "We just can't put it all on , so it's about all of us. Ball-watching, jumping over the back of us ... they're things we can fix. It's just a mindset we've got to flip."

Breanna Stewart pumped in 35 points Thursday night and is averaging 21.1, while Sabrina Ionescu is hitting for 20.4 despite a rough game against Phoenix. Ionescu made only 3 of 16 attempts from the field, going 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

