Liberty sink WNBA-record 19 3-pointers, scorch Sky

Natasha Cloud and Kennedy Burke each hit four of New York's WNBA-record 19 3-pointers and combined for 35 points as the Liberty rolled to a 99-74 win over the host Chicago Sky on Thursday night. HT Image

Sabrina Ionescu set the pace early while scoring 16 for the Liberty , who went 19-for-34 from beyond the arc to make history. New York shot just 4-for-21 on 3-point attempts during its season-opening 92-78 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

New York's Breanna Stewart netted two 3-pointers, while Jonquel Jones made three from long distance and posted seven rebounds with four blocks. Ionescu and Marine Johannes added two treys apiece.

Cloud had a team-high 18 points and eight assists while Kennedy scored 17 for the Liberty, who broke things open by outscoring the Sky 25-9 in the second quarter.

In the first half, New York shot 58.6 percent from the field and 8-for-15 from 3-point range to lead 53-32 at the break. It helped that Chicago shot 32.3 percent and committed 16 turnovers that led to 18 points for the Liberty through the first two quarters.

The Liberty shot 55.2 percent overall while the Sky wound up at 36.2 percent.

Chicago star Angel Reese grabbed 12 rebounds but shot 0-for-8 from the field and 2-for-6 at the free-throw line. Her only points came from two foul shots with 6:18 left in regulation.

Rachel Banham had 15 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 and Rebecca Allen logged 11 for Chicago, which has been outscored by 60 points in its first two contests.

Ionescu scored 10 points and Jones had eight as New York led 28-23 after one quarter. The Liberty essentially took control by scoring the first eight points of the second period.

New York led 36-30 before Stewart knocked down a trey to ignite a 15-0 run that also featured 3-pointers from Burke and Marine Johannes.

Paced by back-to-back triples from Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins, the Sky scored the first eight of the second half to trail 53-40. However, Reese was slapped with a technical following a loose-ball foul with 7:49 left in the third.

Ionescu then hit a free throw that began a 12-4 spurt for the Liberty.

Cloud scored New York's final six points of the third and first five of the fourth.

Field Level Media

