Lionel Messi scored twice to help Inter Miami to a 4-1 win against host CF Montreal on Saturday. Lionel Messi's brace helps Inter Miami rout CF Montreal

Miami , playing its first MLS match in over a month, has won three straight.

Prince Owusu scored the lone goal for Montreal , which had won two of its previous three.

Owusu gave Montreal a 1-0 lead in the second minute. Messi missed on a pass attempt and an uncovered Owusu collected the ball at the top of the box before putting a strike through goalkeeper Oscar Ustari's legs into the back of the net.

Miami went more than 10 minutes before registering its first shot attempt, but once it finally did, it couldn't beat Montreal's Jonathan Sirois. He got his hands up to deny the visitors off a corner in the 13th minute and two minutes later got his fingertips on a Jordi Alba chance to send it off the right post and out.

In the 20th minute, Sirois came off his line to the penalty area and slid to deny Tadeo Allende of a quality opportunity, and in the 27th minute came out to the top of the box to steal a chance from Telasco Segovia.

Miami finally broke through in the 33rd minute. Messi fed Allende outside the top right of the box, and Allende took a couple of strides before firing a dart into the net to tie it 1-1.

Messi then put Miami ahead 2-1 in the 40th minute. Coming up the right side, the Argentine cut inside toward the middle of the box and curled a low shot in the bottom far corner.

Segovia made it 3-1 in the 60th minute when he fired a strike from outside the box that grazed the underside of the crossbar and landed in the cage.

Messi added his second of the match two minutes later. He took the ball from near midfield to inside the box, where he briefly lost possession. But Montreal couldn't corral the loose ball, and Messi retrieved it for a high shot into the net.

