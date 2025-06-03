Lip reader reveals cheeky promise Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee made at wedding

A lip reader has revealed what Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, said to him after she appeared to dodge a kiss on their wedding day. Some accused Leanna Lenee of not showing enough support to Travis Hunter when he won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The couple tied the knot last week at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee. After saying their vows, Hunter surprised Lenee with a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 — a luxury SUV reportedly worth around $300,000.

Their relationship has been under the spotlight lately, with critics online questioning Lenee’s behavior toward Hunter. Some accused her of not showing enough support when he won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The backlash got so loud that Hunter felt the need to defend her publicly.

Still, at the wedding, the couple looked happy, surrounded by loved ones. During their first dance, they shared a private moment that caught people’s attention — and now, a lip-reading expert named Nicola Hickling has shed light on what they actually said.

As Hunter leaned in for a kiss, he appeared to say: “Kiss me now babe.” But Lenee pulled back and, while shaking her head, seemed to reply: “Not now, we're gonna make love all night,” as per Mirror report.

Hunter didn’t seem to mind. He smiled and responded: “Yeah.”

Also Read: Rome's 'Hollywood on the Tiber' plans comeback despite Trump tariff threat

Later, the couple posted photos from the wedding on social media along with heartfelt messages. Hunter wrote, “Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old. 224.” Lenee shared, “On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became you wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you.”

Hunter and Lenee have been together since 2022

Hunter and Lenee have been together since 2022, through his college football career at both Jackson State and Colorado. But lately, their relationship has faced criticism after a few tense moments were caught on camera.

At the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, Lenee made headlines when Colorado coach Deion Sanders had to nudge her to stand and clap for Hunter. A few days earlier, she was seen getting upset when fans asked Hunter for photos at a meet-and-greet.

Hunter addressed the criticism during a Twitch stream, defending Lenee and pushing back at the negativity. “You ain't never had no girl, so why y'all talking about me? Find something else to talk about,” he said.