LIV Golf is planning a 14-event schedule in 2026 that includes nine international destinations and five in the United States. LIV Golf planning 9 international, 5 U.S. events in 2026

While the dates and times are subject to change, the cities and countries are "100 percent" locked in, according to a schedule shared with league personnel and team general managers that was viewed by Sports Business Journal.

LIV GOLF 2026 SCHEDULE* Riyadh, Feb. 5-7 Adelaide, Feb. 13-15 Hong Kong, -8 Singapore, -15 South Africa, -22 The Masters, -12 Mexico City, -19 D.C./Virginia, -10 PGA Championship, -17 South Korea, -31 Spain, -7 U.S. Open, -21 New Orleans, -28 Open Championship, -19 U.K., -26 Chicago, Aug. 7-9 Indianapolis, Aug. 21-23 Michigan, Aug. 28-30 *Schedule not finalized

Notably absent from the 2026 schedule is Dallas, which played host to a LIV Golf event last weekend that league officials set a U.S. record with an attendance of more than 50,000 over the three days.

After beginning this season with four consecutive international events, LIV is planning to start 2026 with six straight before returning to the U.S. for a D.C./Virginia event May 8-10.

The proposed 2026 schedule also has the league playing the week after the Masters rather than the week before, as it did this year at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Following the U.S. Open, LIV is planning an event in New Orleans, which reportedly will be held at Bayou Oaks golf course at New Orleans City Park. It will also hold an event in the United Kingdom the week after The Open Championship.

