Los Angeles unveils compact, athlete-friendly venue plan for 2028 Paralympics

LOS ANGELES — Every venue for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will be within a 35-mile radius, and athletes will be housed together, on the UCLA campus, for the first time since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

LA28 announced an updated venue plan Tuesday following approval from the International Paralympic Committee’s governing board.

The Paralympics will run Aug. 15-27, 2028, about two weeks after the the Los Angeles Olympics end.

The majority of sports will be held in Los Angeles, with the downtown and Exposition Park sites serving as the main competition hubs.

The Los Angeles Convention Center will host boccia, para judo, para table tennis, para taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.

Adjacent to the Convention Center, Crypto.com Arena will host wheelchair basketball. Across the street, Peacock Theater will host goalball in an acoustically optimized setting.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host para track and field, as well as the closing ceremony.

The nearby Galen Center will host wheelchair rugby and para badminton.

Venice Beach on the city's westside will be the site of para triathlon and the starting point of the marathon.

The Dignity Health Sports Park complex in Carson will host para archery, wheelchair tennis and para track cycling in the velodrome.

Climbing will make its Paralympic debut in 2028, with four men's and four women's events in the parking lot of the Long Beach Convention Center. Para swimming will be on the same site in a temporary pool. Sport shooting will be inside the convention center at a temporary range.

Long Beach Arena will host sitting volleyball.

A temporary arena at Alamitos Beach along the Pacific Ocean will be the site of blind football. Para rowing and para canoe-sprint events will be held at Marine Stadium.

Para equestrian events will take place at Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia.

