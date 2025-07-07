Courtney Williams scored 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting, and the Minnesota Lynx held on for an 80-75 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday evening in Minneapolis. Lynx improve to 11-0 at home with close win over Sky

Napheesa Collier finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota , which won at home for the second time in as many nights. Kayla McBride finished with 11 points and five assists.

Rachel Banham scored 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 6-for-10 from 3-point range, to lead Chicago . Angel Reese notched a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lynx finished with 10 blocked shots, compared with two blocked shots for the Sky. Lynx forward Alanna Smith provided the final and most important blocked shot in the last minute as she stuffed a 3-point attempt by Branham with 9.1 seconds to go.

Banham hit a jump shot to trim Chicago's deficit to 74-70 with 1:27 remaining.

The Lynx increased their lead to 76-70 on McBride's floating jump shot with 27 seconds to go.

The Sky refused to go away. Reese made a driving layup off an assist from Kia Nurse to pull Chicago within 76-72 with 23.1 seconds to go.

After McBride made one of two free-throw attempts for Minnesota, Banham knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Chicago's deficit to 77-75 with 17 seconds left.

McBride and Collier finished the scoring with three free throws to preserve the victory for Minnesota.

The Sky jumped to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Collier made a driving layup to cut the Lynx's deficit to 18-10 with 1:41 remaining in the quarter.

Chicago responded by scoring the final six points of the session to grab a 14-point lead. Rebecca Allen, Reese and Ariel Atkins each made jump shots to finish the first-quarter scoring.

Minnesota stormed back by outscoring Chicago 28-13 during the second quarter to establish a 38-37 lead at the half. The Lynx pulled ahead 38-35 after Williams, Maria Kliundikova and Collier made baskets during a 6-0 run, but Reese responded with a basket for the Sky with 46.2 seconds left in the half.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.