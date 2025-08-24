The Minnesota Lynx will go for back-to-back victories over the Indiana Fever when the teams tip off Sunday evening in Minneapolis. Lynx look to sweep two-game set over Fever

Minnesota is coming off a 95-90 win over Indiana on Friday. That game took place in Indianapolis, and the teams traveled north to finish a two-game set.

Jessica Shepard will try to stay hot after her all-around dominance last game. Shepard tallied the second triple-double in Lynx history, as well as the fastest one in WNBA history, against the Fever as she finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

"If Jessica is not a Lynx this year," said coach Cheryl Reeve, "we'd be in trouble."

The Fever could be in trouble if they can't find a way to slow down Shepard.

Indiana coach Stephanie White said her players need to pay more attention to detail in order to avoid defensive breakdowns for a second consecutive game.

"Turnovers for scores part of it," White said. "You can't set your defense with that."

"We had moments where we had some breakdowns in personnel D, and it hurts us. They're the best team in the league right now for a reason, and they make you pay when you make those mistakes."

Both teams have played without their top playmakers as of late. Napheesa Collier has missed seven games for the Lynx because of a sprained ankle, and Caitlin Clark has missed the past 14 games for the Fever with groin and ankle injuries.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring with 20.6 points per game. Aliyah Boston is the team's top rebounder with 8.3 boards per game.

For Minnesota, Kayla McBride is the second-ranking scorer behind Collier. She is averaging 15 points per game and provides a threat from the 3-point line, shooting 40 percent on the year so far.

Courtney Williams ranks third on the Lynx with 13.8 points per game, and Alanna Smith rounds out the top four scorers with 9.8 points per contest.

A spate of injuries has forced Indiana to look elsewhere to try to replenish its roster. On Sunday, the Fever signed guard Aerial Powers to a seven-day hardship contract.

Powers most recently played for the Golden State Valkyries. Across parts of nine seasons in the WNBA, she has averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.