Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lynx put undefeated record on line as they visit Storm

Reuters |
Jun 11, 2025 06:15 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-SEA-MIN/PREVIEW

The Minnesota Lynx will attempt to keep their unbeaten start to the season going when they visit the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Minnesota and the New York Liberty were the only remaining undefeated WNBA teams entering Tuesday's slate of games. The Lynx and Liberty don't meet until July 30, then will play each other four times in a three-week span.

Of course, Minnesota cannot look that far ahead as they travel to the Pacific Northwest.

WNBA MVP candidate Napheesa Collier finished with 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the field and had 10 rebounds in Minnesota's 81-65 victory at the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

She also had four assists, three steals, three blocked shots and nine pass deflections.

"I'm just glad people are understanding Phee's greatness," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "There's nothing else you can say about it at this point. At both ends of the floor. Just a complete player. Best player in the league."

Seattle kept the game close in its last meeting with Minnesota on May 27 before succumbing 82-77.

Gabby Williams led the Storm with 20 points and six assists in that game, during which Seattle trailed by just three points with 11 seconds left before Collier made two free throws to secure the victory.

More recently, Williams had 21 points 18 in the first half and Skylar Diggins scored the most points of any Seattle player this season in the Storm's 89-77 win at the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Diggins made 8 of 18 shots from the field against Phoenix after scoring a combined 20 points on 8-of-22 shooting over the two previous games.

"I was just wanting to come out and be aggressive," Diggins said. "I was just trying to stay in that mindset. I know I have the skill set to help my team and do what I need to do. It's just having the mindset to be aggressive."

Minnesota's Kayla McBride has averaged 17.0 points and 4.0 assists per game in five games after not playing at the beginning of the season for personal reasons.

Wednesday's game is part of the Commissioner's Cup. Seattle is 2-1, while Minnesota is 3-0 in that competition.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Lynx put undefeated record on line as they visit Storm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On