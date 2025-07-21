Maybe it's just a coincidence, but the Milwaukee Brewers haven't lost since right-hander Brandon Woodruff returned to their rotation. Mariners up next for RHP Brandon Woodruff, streaking Brewers

The Brewers won their 10th game in a row Sunday, defeating the host Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 to pull into a tie with the Chicago Cubs atop the National League's Central Division.

Woodruff will try to help the Brewers extend that streak when he takes the mound Monday night at Seattle in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

"It's just awesome to have him back," Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said of Woodruff. "One of the best competitors I've ever played behind. Over the last eight years, if I could pick anybody to start a big game for us, I'd pick Big Woo, hands down."

A two-time All-Star , Woodruff underwent surgery on his right shoulder late in the 2023 season and missed all of 2024.

His return this year was delayed by a pair of injuries suffered while on minor league rehabilitation stints. The first was right ankle tendinitis and the second came after he took a 108-mph comebacker to his right elbow.

Woodruff made his season debut on July 6 and beat Miami 3-1, allowing one run on two hits over six innings, to spark Milwaukee's current streak. He struck out 10 in 4 1/3 innings in his first home start July 12 against Washington in a game that the Brewers rallied late to win 6-5.

"I tricked them a little bit, I guess," Woodruff said. "The velocity will come, and believe me, I pay attention to it here because the radar gun is right in front of your face. You can't not see it. Honestly, doing what I did in the minor leagues and having to pitch with lower velocities has really helped me here.

"Circumstances have led me to this point. I don't know when it's going to click, but I say this every year: When it does, it does. Physically, I feel good."

The Mariners had a five-game winning streak snapped Sunday with an 11-3 loss to visiting Houston.

Had the Mariners swept the series, they would have pulled within two games of the division-leading Astros in the American League West.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson refused to call it a missed opportunity.

"I wouldn't say that," Wilson said. "This was a day where we got an early lead, but they came back. Offensively, they played to what they normally do and got a couple of home runs to help that out. But outside of that, this is an offense that likes to do that and that's what they did today.

"But overall, like I said, we took the series and got another series starting ," he added.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, whose error helped spark Houston's comeback from a 3-0 deficit, disagreed with his manager.

"These games matter," Crawford said. "But you got to keep going. Got a good team coming in. Got to get ready for them."

The Mariners are set to start right-hander George Kirby in the series opener. Kirby, who missed the start of the season with right shoulder inflammation, has won his past three starts.

Both Woodruff and Kirby will be facing their opponent for the first time in their careers.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.