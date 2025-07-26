Otto Lopez had three hits and two RBIs to help the visiting Miami Marlins to a 5-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of their three-game series on Friday afternoon. Marlins cool off Brewers to open series

Kyle Stowers homered and scored twice for Miami, which has won five of seven coming out of the All-Star break.

Marlins starter Cal Quantrill allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter.

Josh Simpson pitched a scoreless sixth for the Marlins. Anthony Bender stranded two runners in scoring position in the seventh. Ronny Henriquez retired the side in order in the eighth, and Calvin Faucher left runners on second and third in the ninth.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run and five hits in five-plus innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Jackson Chourio homered for the Brewers, who had won 12 of 13. That extended Chourio's hitting streak to 18 games.

Stowers hit an opposite-field solo homer to left-center field in the third inning to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Chourio tied it up 1-1 when he blasted a two-out solo home run over the fence in center in the fourth.

Xavier Edwards started the four-run seventh by beating out an infield single up the middle off Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby . Nick Mears came in with one out and issued back-to-back walks to load the bases.

Lopez then lined a double into the right-center field gap. Blake Perkins bobbled the ball in center, allowing a third run to come home on the play while Lopez continued to third.

Liam Hicks hit a sacrifice fly to deep right to score Lopez for a 5-1 lead.

An unusual sequence of events occurred in the first inning.

Miami designated hitter Agustin Ramirez hit a high fly to center with two outs that Perkins appeared to briefly glove after he leaped and reached over the center field fence. The ball came out of his webbing as he pulled it back, however, and bounced along the top of the fence before coming down on the warning track.

The play was initially ruled a home run, but after a crew chief review Ramirez was placed at second base because the Milwaukee defense had given up on the play after seeing it ruled a home run.

Ramirez stole third and Stowers walked, but they were stranded on the corners.

