Edward Cabrera often has looked like an ace-caliber starter for the Miami Marlins this season. Marlins' Edward Cabrera tasked with slowing Mets' potent offense

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Mets will present Cabrera with his biggest test yet.

The Mets will look to continue their offensive surge on Saturday when they host the Marlins in the third game of a four-game series between the National League East teams.

Left-hander David Peterson is slated to start for the Mets against the right-handed Cabrera .

The Mets evened the series in convincing fashion Friday night, when they scored 12 runs in the first two innings of a 19-9 rout. The runs came in support of prized prospect right-hander Jonah Tong, who gave up four runs over five innings in his MLB debut.

The 12 runs were the most by the Mets in the first two innings of a game in franchise history, while the 19 runs overall were the most they have ever scored in a home game.

In addition, catcher Luis Torrens, who hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Marlins utilityman Javier Sanoja, became the first position player to pitch in a Mets win when he allowed four ninth-inning runs before giving way to Ryne Stanek.

"Kind of a weird game," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

The record-setting effort continued a scorching offensive stretch for the Mets, who are just 11-15 this month but have 168 runs, which is tied with the 2015 team for the most in August in team history.

In the past 15 days, the Mets have an MLB-leading 106 runs while hitting .322 as a team. They are 9-5 in that span and have won four of their past five games.

"Offensively, we know what we're capable of," Mendoza said. "It's always good when you're talking about records and things like that."

For the Marlins, the best thing about Friday was the knowledge Cabrera is ready to start Saturday and perhaps provide some relief to an overworked bullpen.

Miami starters Ryan Gusto, Adam Mazur and Eury Perez have combined to allow 16 runs in just 8 1/3 innings over the last three games an ERA of 17.29. Perez gave up five runs while recording two outs Friday.

In addition, Sanoja's mop-up duty marked the third time he's pitched in the last four games. He tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and Wednesday before giving up six runs in the ninth Friday.

Cabrera earned the win in his most recent start on Monday night, when he allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings as the Marlins edged the Braves 2-1. He has given up two runs or fewer 10 times in his past 13 starts and 15 times overall in 23 starts this season.

Peterson also opposed the Braves in his most recent start last Sunday, when he didn't factor into the decision after giving up two runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Mets' 4-3 loss.

Cabrera is 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets. Peterson is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA in 10 games against the Marlins. That includes a 10-4 win on March 31, when he gave up two runs in six innings.

