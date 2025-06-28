Marlins hit 3 homers, edge D-backs for 5th straight win

Otto Lopez went 3-for-5 with a homer, Kyle Stowers homered for the second straight game and the Miami Marlins extended their season-best winning streak to five games with a 9-8 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday. HT Image

Heriberto Hernandez homered, Stowers and Connor Norby had two hits apiece, and Lopez and Norby each scored twice. The Marlins had 13 hits, the fifth straight game with 10 more.

Lopez is 15-for-32 with 10 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

Jake McCarthy, Geraldo Perdomo and Alek Thomas homered for the Diamondbacks, who scored three runs in the ninth inning and had runners on first and third with one out before Tyler Phillips got Tim Tawa to ground into game-ending double play.

The Marlins broke a six-game series losing streak to Arizona dating to 2024 and have won 10 of 14 overall. The D-backs had won 10 of 15.

Randal Grichuk singled off Phillips to open the bottom of the ninth, and Thomas reached on shortstop Lopez's fielding error before Jose Herrera single to load the bases. Phillips walked Perdomo to force in a run, making it 9-6.

Ketel Marte struck out before Pavin Smith hit a two-run single to trim the deficit to one, bringing up Tawa.

The D-backs overcame four-run deficits in the ninth inning twice this season, in a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 12 and an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres on June 14.

Ronny Henriquez , the second of Miami's six pitchers, gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings.

Marlins starter Eury Perez gave up three runs on two hits before leaving with one out in the fifth inning after reaching a season-high 93 pitches his fourth start of the season. He walked three and struck out three.

Merrill Kelly permitted five runs, three earned, and five hits, with seven strikeouts and one walk in five-plus innings. He left after Stowers' homer leading off the sixth gave the Marlins a 5-4 lead.

Arizona first baseman Josh Naylor was removed from the game in the seventh inning after apparently aggravating a right shoulder injury.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.