The Miami Marlins placed All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left oblique. Marlins place Kyle Stowers on IL, recall fellow OF Joey Wiemer

The team announcement comes one day after Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Stowers is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.

Stowers, himself, didn't sound too worried about the issue, however.

"There was soreness during the game ," Stowers said after sitting out Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. "If every single player came out of the game every time they felt something, they'd come out a lot more. To me, didn't seem like something that I needed to come out of the game for.

"There's some soreness after, soreness today, and it's just one of those areas that you just kind of tend to lean cautious. I came back in with some soreness today. That's kind of the route we took."

Stowers, 27, is batting .288 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs in 117 games this season.

He is a career .253 hitter with 31 homers and 108 RBIs in 234 games with the Baltimore Orioles and Marlins.

Also Sunday, Miami recalled fellow outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Wiemer, the reigning International League Player of the Week, is batting seventh against the Red Sox on Sunday and playing in left field.

Wiemer, 26, is batting .364 with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 10 games with the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Marlins selected him off waivers earlier this month after he parted with the Royals.

He hit .201 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in 153 career games with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds. He hit .182 in 72 games for the Kansas City Triple-A team in Omaha earlier this season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.