The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Dane Myers on the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of a right oblique strain. Marlins place OF Dane Myers, RHP Ryan Gusto on injured list

The Marlins also placed rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, due to a right shoulder impingement.

In corresponding moves, Miami recalled rookie right-hander Freddy Tarnok and rookie outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Myers, 29, last played on Saturday, when he felt the oblique strain after striking out in the top of the first inning of an 11-8 road win against the New York Mets. He exited the game in the bottom of the inning and was replaced by Jakob Marsee.

He is batting .233 this season with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 99 games. He is a career .244 hitter with 10 homers and 55 RBIs in 165 games since making his major league debut with Miami in 2023.

Gusto, 26, pitched on Wednesday and took the loss after allowing nine runs on seven hits, including three home runs, and five walks with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of a 12-1 home defeat to the Atlanta Braves.

He is 0-3 with a 9.77 ERA, eight walks and 10 strikeouts over three starts with Miami. He was acquired by the Marlins at the July 31 trade deadline from the Houston Astros, for whom he was 7-4 with a 4.92 ERA, 28 walks and 87 strikeouts over 24 games .

Mesa, 23, is 1-for-7 in four games this season with Miami. Tarnok, 26, is 1-0 with one save, a 4.15 ERA, two walks and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings over three relief appearances with the Marlins.

