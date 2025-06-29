Marlins rally from 4 runs down to beat D-backs in 10 innings

Agustin Ramirez singled in the winning run in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins overcame a four-run deficit to extend their season-best winning streak to six games with an 8-7, 10-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Saturday. HT Image

Ramirez had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two. Otto Lopez homered and drove in three while extending his hitting streak to nine games, during which he is 16 of 37 with 13 RBIs.

Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer and drove in four, Geraldo Perdomo had three hits and scored twice and James McCann had two hits and an RBI for the D-backs, who have lost three in a row.

Lopez homered in a three-run eighth to start the Marlins' comeback that made it 7-6, and the Marlins tied it in the ninth off Shelby Miller, who blew his fifth save.

Dane Myers singled to open the ninth and stole second and third that on a call that was overturned by replay review before scoring on Heriberto Hernandez's sacrifice fly to tie it.

Anthony Bender retired all six he faced for the win.

Juan Morillo gave up Ramirez's leadoff single in the 10th that scored automatic runner Lopez.

D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt gave up five hits and three runs in five innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk. He gave up two runs in a 34-pitch first inning but struck out the side after loading the bases to avoid further damage.

Sandy Alcantara gave up seven runs and 10 hits in six innings, leaving after throwing 91 pitches. He struck out four without a walk. He had made quality starts in three of his last four appearances.

The first five Marlins reached base in the 2-0 first. Xavier Edwards and Jesus Sanchez singled, and Edwards scored on shortstop Perdomo's fielding error. Ramirez's ground-rule double drove in Sanchez, and Pfaadt walked Kyle Stowers to load the bases before striking out the side.

Perdomo doubled and scored on Pavin Smith's sacrifice fly in the last of the first. Eric Wagaman's RBI double in the third gave the Marlins a 3-1 lead before Marte hit his 16th homer to cap a five-run fourth.

Perdomo's two-out single drove in McCarthy before Marte's opposite-field homer made it 6-3.

McCann doubled and scored on Marte's sacrifice fly for a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.