Xavier Edwards had two hits and three RBIs for the visiting Miami Marlins in their 12-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night. Marlins stomp Reds to win 11th straight on the road

Jesus Sanchez, Agustin Ramirez and Heriberto Hernandez also had two hits each, Kyle Stowers and Dane Myers both had two RBIs and Ramirez, Connor Norby and Liam Hicks each scored twice for the Marlins, who have won 11 straight road games

Miami starter Eury Perez allowed one run and two hits over five innings, striking out eight without a walk. The 6-foot-8 right-hander has surrendered just four runs and five hits over his past three starts covering 15 1/3 innings .

Reds starter Nick Martinez was looking to win his third straight outing, but was tagged for a career-high 10 runs and seven hits in 5-plus innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Cincinnati has lost four in a row to match its longest losing streak of the season.

Reds second baseman Matt McLain lined the first pitch he saw from Perez over the fence in the left to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Martinez retired the first six batters before the first seven reached base in the Marlins' seven-run third inning.

Hicks walked to start the inning and beat the throw to second from shortstop Elly De La Cruz after he backhanded a grounder in the hole by Hernandez. Myers then lined a single up the middle to score Hicks and tie it 1-1.

Edwards doubled off the base of the wall in right to score two more runs and give the Marlins a 3-1 lead.

Sanchez followed with a broken-bat single off the glove of De La Cruz, two more singles by Otto Lopez and Ramirez plated another run, and Stowers and Norby followed with sacrifice flies to make it 7-1.

The Marlins loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth off Martinez, ending his afternoon.

The bullpen couldn't bail him out, as Scott Barlow walked the first batter he faced to force in a run, another scored on a double-play groundout and Edwards made it 10-1 with a single to left.

Miami loaded the bases again in the eighth with no outs and the Reds brought in catcher Jose Trevino, who limited Myers to a sacrifice fly that made it 11-1.

After the Marlins added another run off Trevino in the ninth, the Reds scored an unearned run in the bottom of the inning.

