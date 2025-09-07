SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Carmelo Anthony learned tough lessons coming of age playing basketball on playgrounds in Brooklyn and Baltimore. Melo says 'I know what I gave to the game' in night of tears, memories for 2025 Hall of Fame class

It culminated with him becoming one of the sports’ purest scorers and most decorated players ever.

Walking onto the stage for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday to chants of “Melo! Melo,” Anthony took his place alongside basketball’s immortals.

“Pardon my language, but damn,” Anthony said, tearing up. “Tonight I just don’t step into the Hall of Fame, I carry the echoes of every voice that ever told me I couldn’t. ... I had to build a new road. I had to write a new ending.”

Anthony was part of a quintet of players that were inducted into the Hall on Saturday as individuals, joining Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Together they were part of 11 WNBA or NBA championship teams, captured 15 Olympic gold medals, made 37 All-NBA or All-WNBA appearances and were named as All-Stars 45 times in their careers.

“I never got an NBA ring. ... But I know what I gave to the game,” Anthony said.

Anthony and Howard were dual-enshrinees as members of the 2008 Olympic men’s basketball team that became known as the “Redeem Team,” after winning gold at the Beijing Games that summer after only capturing a bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics and 2006 FIBA world championships. Howard and Anthony joined 2008 team members Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the late Kobe Bryant who were already enshrined as individuals.

This year’s class was rounded out by Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

The inclusion of Bird, Moore and Fowles’ enshrinement marked the first time three WNBA players will enter the Hall of Fame in the same year.

Bird said being on the stage Saturday made her appreciate the journey she'd made from Syosset, New York, predicting in her high school yearbook that she'd one day become a professional soccer or basketball player.

“There was no logical place for a kid like me,” she said.

Saturday also was a showcase of how interconnected that trio of women were. Bird and Moore with two NCAA titles each at Connecticut. Fowles was also instrumental in the final two of Moore’s four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx. All three played together and won gold medals for the U.S. on the Olympic team.

All the members of Redeem Team were in attendance, with the exception of Kobe Bryant, who passed in 2020.

LeBron James, who was 23 years old in 2008, said the tone for that team was set by the Lakers great.

“We just wanted to get to his level and make him proud,” James said.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the mission of that team was clear from the moment the star-laden team was assembled.

“Our goal was to win the gold medal, but also to win the respect of our country again,” said Krzyzewski said.

Moore believes her basketball career, replete a run of college and WNBA championships and MVP trophies, was simply a prelude to her post-basketball calling: building what she called “championship communities.”

“Now that I’m in the Hall, I believe I have become Auntie Maya,” she said.

Moore retired before the 2019 WNBA season to focus on social justice issues and helping overturn the wrongful conviction of her now-husband, Jonathan Irons.

She devoted her speech to imploring today's generation to use their platforms to promote change in their own communities.

“Figure out what motivates you every day you get out of bed,” Moore said. “I want to challenge you up and comers, every day to seek out joy and connection.”

Howard, one of four players with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, became known for the playful way he expressed himself on the court. He showed all those attributes during a speech that honored the sacrifices of his parents, notably how his mother endured seven miscarriages before delivering him on her eighth attempt.

“My mother lost seven children and he allowed me to bring sunshine into her life,” he said. “I’m just honored to stand in front of you as one of the greatest basketball players ever.”

Howard was inducted by Dominique Wilkins, Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Ewing and Robert Parish. He also acknowledged other great centers as well, including Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dikembe Mutombo. Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Russell’s enshrinement.

His speech took playful jabs at his “Superman feud” with Shaquille O’Neal and included an imitation of Stan Van Gundy, his former Orlando Magic coach.

But he concluded his remarks with a message to his children, imploring them to chase their dreams.

“You only die once but you live every day,” Howard said.

Arison thanked former Heat players in attendance, including James, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem and Alonzo Mourning for their contributions to what has become known as “Heat Culture” during his stewardship of the team.

Arison also had jokes, looking toward James when he reminisced about the championship teams led by James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh by referencing James’ now infamous prediction for the trio’s success.

“In 2010, with Dwyane, LeBron and Chris Bosh we knew we could win. Not one, not two...I guess it was just two,” Arison said.

