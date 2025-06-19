Mercury take early lead, never look back in win vs. Sun

The Phoenix Mercury scored the first 10 points of the game and held on to beat the Connecticut Sun 83-75 Wednesday night in the return of Alyssa Thomas to Uncasville, Conn. HT Image

Thomas, who played her first 11 years in the WNBA with the Sun, returned for the first time as an opponent.

She had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Phoenix won its third consecutive game and handed Connecticut its fourth straight loss.

The Mercury improved to 5-0 against teams with losing records when they played them.

Satou Sabally contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Mercury.

Lexi Held had 14 points, Kahleah Copper 13 and Kitija Laksa 11.

Connecticut was led by reserve Aneesah Morrow's 16 points and nine rebounds.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Phoenix built its lead to 16-2 with 4:$0 left in the first quarter against the Sun, who were coming off playing at the Indiana Fever the night before in an 88-71 loss.

The game became physical and included Jacy Sheldon and Lindsay Allen getting ejected in the last minute.

Sheldon started at point guard against the Mercury and finished with 13 points while Allen did not score in 5 minutes off the bench.

The Mercury lead grew to 35-16 with 5:54 left in the second quarter.

Connecticut rallied to cut the lead to 39-34 with 1:43 remaining in the half on a reverse layup by Sheldon.

Phoenix closed the half on a 9-2 run behind two strong drives to the basket by Thomas.

The Mercury held as large as a 16-point lead in the third quarter.

Nelson-Ododa's turnaround jump shot with 4:41 remaining cut the lead to 72-65.

Connecticut cut the lead to seven points three times thereafter but could not get closer.

Copper had eight points and Thomas five assists in the fourth quarter to hold off the Sun.

Phoenix tallied nine steals in the game, led by two each from Monique Akoa Makani and Held.

Connecticut produced 20 assists on 25 made field goals. Marina Mabrey led the Sun with seven assists.

