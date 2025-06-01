Messi double as Miami hit five past Columbus

Lionel Messi scored twice and created two more as Inter Miami warmed up for the Club World Cup in style with a 5-1 win over the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer on Saturday. HT Image

Miami will open the new FIFA tournament on June 14 against Egyptian and African champions Al Ahly and after a major dip in form they have found their touch again in their last two MLS games.

A 4-2 win over Montreal in midweek, with Messi and Luis Suarez scoring two goals each, eased the tensions around Javier Mascherano's team and their renewed confidence was evident from the outset.

Miami were helped by some uncharacteristically loose defending from Columbus, who have been one of the most consistent performers in MLS over the past three seasons but were easily opened up by Messi and Company.

Argentine Tadeo Allende opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Messi, who had dropped deep into midfield, sent him goalwards with a long ball over the top and the forward confidently slotted home.

Two minutes later, Columbus's Guatemalan goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, standing in for the injured Patrick Schulte, then gifted Miami's second when he hesitated with the ball at his feet and passed straight to Messi, of all people, with the World Cup winner then attempting to chip him.

Hagen scrambled, getting an outstretched palm on the ball but the shot looped into the net to make it 2-0 and leave the visitors in deep trouble.

Messi made it three in the 24th minute when Sergio Busquets spotted the Crew defence were asleep and floated a pass over the top which Messi raced on to before lobbing the advancing Hagen.

Columbus gave themselves a glimmer of hope with a thundering header from Cesar Ruvalcaba in the 58th minute but six minutes later Miami had restored their three goal advantage.

Messi broke through the middle and then fed Telasco Segovia who slipped the ball outside to Suarez who buried the ball into the bottom corner.

The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner was the creator again when he fed substitute Fafa Picault who broke away before a clinical finish to complete the rout.

Messi now heads off for international duty with Argentina, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and are away to Chile on Thursday and host Colombia on June 10.

