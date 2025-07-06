NEW YORK — Mets ace Kodai Senga pitched into the fourth inning Saturday night in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton against Hartford. Mets ace Kodai Senga throws 68 pitches in rehab start and could return next weekend

Senga allowed four runs, three earned, and six hits while striking out four and walking two in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander threw 44 of 68 pitches for strikes.

One of 13 Mets pitchers on the injured list, Senga could return to New York’s ravaged rotation next weekend in Kansas City just before the All-Star break.

Senga strained his right hamstring covering first base on June 12 and the Mets went into a 3-14 tailspin afterward. He is 7-3 with a 1.47 ERA in 13 starts this season.

Earlier in the day, Zach Pop signed a one-year contract with the Mets and joined their bullpen before a Subway Series game against the New York Yankees. The right-hander wasn’t used as the Mets won 12-6 for their fourth straight victory.

Pop made four relief appearances for the Seattle Mariners in June before getting designated for assignment last weekend. Rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors, he elected free agency on Wednesday.

Right-hander Austin Warren was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after throwing 34 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in relief Friday for the Mets during their 6-5 victory over the crosstown-rival Yankees.

Right-hander Tyler Zuber was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Pop on the 40-man roster.

Pop permitted one run over 4 1/3 innings in his first three outings with the Mariners but then was tagged for eight runs — seven earned — in one inning June 26 at Minnesota. He gave up six hits, two walks and two homers in that game.

The 28-year-old Pop grew up in Canada before going to college at Kentucky. He is 8-5 with a 4.75 ERA and one save in 162 major league games over five seasons with Miami, Toronto and Seattle.

In other news, right-handed starter Tylor Megill is beginning to play catch. Lefty reliever Brooks Raley has been pitching well during his minor league rehab assignment but isn't expected back until after the All-Star break, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.