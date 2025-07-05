In New York, the Yankees continue to slide, but the slide appears to be over for the Mets. Mets, Yankees heading in opposite directions

The Yankees enter the second game of a three-game Subway Series on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field losers of five straight. The Mets are on a three-game winning streak with signs they've turned the corner from their own slump.

The Yankees' skid has dropped them out of first place in the American League East. They have lost six of their past seven games and 15 of 21. It's a stretch that began with their longest losing streak of the season a six- game skid from June 13-18 and the Yankees could match it on Saturday.

On Friday, the Mets took the series opener 6-5, erasing a 5-3 lead the Yankees held after five innings.

"I feel like we're playing well at times, and then we're just not finding ways to win games," Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe said. "That's just about it."

The Yankees are no strangers to slumps leading into the All-Star break. Last season, they won just eight of 26 games from June 15 to July 14. In 2023, they lost 13 of 23 from June 14 to July 9.

"We will stick together through this and embrace the adversity of it," manager Aaron Boone said Thursday after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. "This will make us stronger as we navigate through the season. I know nobody likes hearing that, but that's what this is. We know this week is coming for us. And it will make us stronger, especially as we rally together."

One bright spot for the Yankees has been leadoff hitter Jasson Dominguez, who homered twice on Friday. The 22-year-old, in his first full season in the majors, is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's batting .444 .

Carlos Rodon will be on the mound for the Yankees on Saturday. The left-hander is 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, who will look to extend their winning streak to four games.

Jeff McNeil delivered the game-winning, two-run home run in the seventh inning Friday, and relief pitcher Reed Garrett got the final six outs to secure the save.

It was a big win for the Mets, who in the past three games matched their win total from their 17 previous games. Their 3-14 record from June 13-July 2 started with a seven-game losing streak that dropped them to second place in the National League East.

"This is a huge series," Garrett said. "This is what everybody in New York looks forward to. So to get the last six was big for me, and just a little subtle reminder to keep going, keep fighting."

Held to one hit in 10 at-bats in the first series between the two teams at Yankee Stadium in May, the Mets' Juan Soto got his bat working in the opener, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scoring twice. He's connected for a hit in 12 of his past 17 games, and he reached base in four of the five games he didn't record a hit.

"I just feel good right now," Soto said. "I'm seeing the ball really well. I'm trying to take my chances. When I swing the bat, I'm trying to do damage every time."

Right-hander Frankie Montas will start for the Mets on Saturday. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA in four career appearances against the Yankees.

This will be his third start of the season for Montas, who was sidelined for nearly three months because of a lat strain.

Field Level Media

