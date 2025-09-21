Micah Parsons injury update: Will Packers star play vs Browns on Sunday? Here's the latest

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up to face the Cleveland Browns in their next season outing. After winning both their previous games this season, expectations run high from the team and its latest defense acquisition, Micah Parsons. Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.(Getty Images via AFP)

Micah Parsons’ injury and return

As per ESPN, Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, which landed him on the Packers’ injury report in Week 1. Despite this, he was a part of both the games played by the Packers so far in this season.

Parsons is expected to make an appearance in the next game since he has been removed from the latest injury report shared by the Packers, as reported by USA Today. He is now being listed as a full participant during practice.

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons had only missed four games in his four-year stint with the team due to a high ankle sprain. Soon after being traded off, he secured a four-year, $188 million deal, including $120 million guaranteed from the Packers.

Packers' injury report

Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Packers website:

FULL PARTICIPATION

· Quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb)

· Safety Zayne Anderson (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

· Guard Aaron Banks (ankle)

· Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique)

· Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee)

· Running back Josh Jacobs (ankle)

· Cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

· Wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot/collarbone)

Anderson is expected to return to the field this weekend after missing the first two games due to his preseason injury. Receiver Matthew Golden, edge rusher Barryn Sorrell, linebacker Quay Walker, punter Daniel Whelan and receiver Dontayvion Wicks have also been removed from the team’s injury list.

The Packers are scheduled to face the Browns on Sunday (September 21) at 1:30 PM ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be available to stream on FOX and NFL+.