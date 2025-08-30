EAST LANSING, Mich. — Makhi Frazier ran for 103 yards and a touchdown to help Michigan State beat Western Michigan 23-6 on Friday night. Michigan State beats Western Michigan 23-6, Makhi Frazier runs for 103 yards and a touchdown

The Spartans led by three touchdowns at halftime after Frazier and Brandon Tullis scored and Aidan Chiles threw a touchdown pass.

The Broncos turned it over on downs in Michigan State territory twice and missed a 46-yard field goal. At other end of the field, running back Jalen Buckley was stopped in the end zone to give Michigan State a 23-0 lead in the third quarter.

Seventh-year safety Tate Hallock, who started his college career at Michigan State in 2019, picked off backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and returned the interception 32 yards for a touchdown late.

Chiles was 17 of 23 for 155 yards with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh and a fumble. He connected seven times for 75 yards with Omari Kelly, who previously played at Middle Tennessee State and Auburn. Tullis had 52 yards rushing on seven carries and a touchdown.

Western Michigan's Brady Jones was 11 of 23 for 97 yards with an interception and Broc Lowry was 5 of 10 for 91 yards.

Buckley, who ran for 1,686 yards over the last two seasons, was held to 21 yards rushing on nine carries.

Western Michigan: The quarterback competition may continue because Jones, a junior college transfer, and Lowry, a backup last year after transferring from Indiana, did not make the most of their opportunities.

Michigan State: Frazier and Tullis, who combined to run for 41 yards as freshmen last season, and an offensive line that opened some holes for coach Jonathan Smith in his second season.

Western Michigan hosts North Texas on Sept. 6.

Michigan State hosts Boston College on Sept. 7.

