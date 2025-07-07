Mickey Moniak finished a double shy of the cycle, Michael Toglia also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 in Denver on Sunday. Mickey Moniak leads Rockies past White Sox

Moniak finished 3-for-4, and the only at-bat he did not reach was a strikeout in the second inning.

Colorado wrapped up a 2-4 homestand and avoided being swept for the 13th time this season. Zach Agnos pitched an inning for his first major league win and Seth Halvorsen got the final three outs for his eighth save for the Rockies.

Mike Tauchman and Colson Montgomery had two hits apiece and Shane Smith got the start the same day he was named a reserve for the American League All- Star squad, the only representative for Chicago.

Smith allowed five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Colorado built an early lead on Moniak's solo homer leading off the bottom of the first his 13th of the season and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second when Ryan McMahon scored on a fielder's choice grounder.

The White Sox tied in the third on a fortunate bounce. Edgar Quero led off with a walk and went to second on Tauchman's one-out single. Chase Meidroth hit a potential double-play grounder up the middle but the ball ricocheted off the bag at second for an RBI double. Andrew Benintendi added a sacrifice fly to score Tauchman.

Chicago went ahead in the fourth on Tauchman's RBI single, which ended Rockies starter Chase Dollander's afternoon. Dollander allowed three runs on five hits and walked four in 3 2/3 innings.

The White Sox tacked on a run in the fifth on Montgomery's run-scoring single but he was picked off at first by Agnos.

Colorado went ahead in the bottom of the inning.

Yanquiel Fernandez and Ryan Ritter led off with singles and scored on Moniak's triple to right field. Dan Altavilla relieved Smith after a groundout, Moniak was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice, and Toglia homered to dead center to put the Rockies in front. It was his 10th of the season.

Field Level Media

