Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta highlights USWNT roster for upcoming matches

The 32-year-old LaBonta plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League and has three goals this season. Joining her in earning a first call-up with the United States is Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello.

Coach Emma Hayes announced the roster on Tuesday. The United States plays China at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31, then faces Jamaica at Energizer Park in St. Louis on June 3.

Should LaBonta play in either game, she'll become the oldest player to make a debut appearance with the national team.

The latest roster looks a lot different from the squad that won Olympic gold last year in France. Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson announced pregnancies, while fellow “Triple Espresso” forward Trinity Rodman is out with a lingering back injury.

Back on the squad is defender Naomi Girma, who had not played for the United States this year because of injury. Now healthy, Girma recently concluded the season with Women's Super League champion Chelsea.

“Everyone always earns their call-ups but there are some much-deserved call-ups in this camp for players who have shown consistency in league play,” Hayes said in a statement. “We have two different types of opponents ahead of us, so we’ll have to be creative in breaking down those teams in different ways. Now that everyone has settled into a rhythm with their clubs, or is coming right off their European seasons, our players are at a good level."

Seventeen members on the 24-player roster are currently in the NWSL, while seven play in Europe.

Roster:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey , Mandy McGlynn , Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Defenders: Kerry Abello , Crystal Dunn , Emily Fox , Naomi Girma , Tara McKeown , Avery Patterson , Emily Sams , Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Sam Coffey , Lindsey Heaps , Claire Hutton , Lo’eau LaBonta , Olivia Moultrie , Lily Yohannes

Forwards: Lynn Biyendolo , Michelle Cooper , Catarina Macario , Emma Sears , Ally Sentnor , Alyssa Thompson , Gisele Thompson

