Milan star Pulisic to skip USA's summer games

Mauricio Pochettino's USA will compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June after playing friendly matches in the States against Switzerland and Turkey.

AC Milan winger Pulisic was not named in the 27-man squad and US Soccer technical director Matt Crocker said his absence had been requested.

"Christian and his team approached the Federation and the coaching staff about the possibility of stepping back this summer, given the amount of matches he has played in the past two years at both the club and international level with very little break," Crocker said in a statement.

"After thoughtful discussions and careful consideration, we made the collective decision that this is the right moment for him to get the rest he needs. The objective is to ensure he's fully prepared to perform at the highest level next season," he added.

Pulisic is one of several regular Europe-based starters who will be missing the upcoming games Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are unavailable as their Italian club Juventus is playing in the Club World Cup, while Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna is also part of that tournament.

Pochettino defended the decision to back Pulisic's desire to gain some recovery time.

"Many people can say it's really important for us to be all together for the last time before the World Cup. We decided the best for him, the best of the team, the best for the national team is the decision that we made," he said.

"Sometimes we give too much importance knowing to be together and sometimes the group maybe sometimes doesn't work in this way or build in this way ... I think it is important to create this challenge. I really believe that to build a team is about staying together, to have time to work, yes, but I think we cannot underestimate the player," he added.

While the absences deny Pochettino a chance to work with his first choice group of players, after the disappointment of defeats to Panama and Canada in March's CONCACAF Nations League Finals, it has opened the doors for some new faces.

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was named in the squad for the friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland.

Berhalter, the son of former US international coach Gregg Berhalter, has been in dazzling form for Vancouver this season, helping the Canadian club reach the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and earns his first call-up.

The 24-year-old is one of two Whitecaps players in the squad, with Vancouver's prolific forward Brian White included amongst the pool of strikers. White has scored 13 goals in 18 games in all club competitions this season.

There are several uncapped players in the squad, including Orlando City's 20-year-old full-back Alex Freeman, the son of Super Bowl-winning Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman.

New York City goalkeeper Matt Freese will have a chance to challenge first choice Matt Turner who has been struggling for games with Crystal Palace.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan and striker Damion Downs, who plays in Germany for Cologne, also have chances to make their debuts.

United States squad:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese , Patrick Schulte , Zack Steffen , Matt Turner

Defenders: Max Arfsten , Sergino Dest , Alex Freeman , DeJuan Jones , Mark McKenzie , Tim Ream , Chris Richards , Miles Robinson

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson ; Tyler Adams , Sebastian Berhalter , Johnny Cardoso , Luca de la Torre , Diego Luna , Jack McGlynn , Quinn Sullivan ; Malik Tillman , Sean Zawadzki

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang , Folarin Balogun ; Damion Downs , Brian White , Haji Wright

