Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Minnesota opens the season at home against Buffalo as a 17½-point favorite

AP |
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 08:57 pm IST

Buffalo at Minnesota, Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by 17 1/2.

How to watch: FS1.

Buffalo

Overall offense: 355.4 yards per game

Passing: 186.3 yards per game

Rushing: 169.1 yards per game

Scoring: 28.8 points per game

Overall defense: 391.8 yards allowed per game

Passing: 245.2 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 146.6 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 26.2 points allowed per game

Minnesota

Overall offense: 337.8 yards per game

Passing: 222.2 yards per game

Rushing: 115.6 yards per game

Scoring: 26.2 points per game

Overall defense: 285.7 yards allowed per game

Passing: 176.1 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 109.6 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 16.9 points allowed per game

Buffalo

Passing: C.J. Ogbonna, 2,381 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 1,078 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 651 yards, 55 catches, 6 TDs

Minnesota

Passing: Max Brosmer, 2,828 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 986 yards, 10 TDs

Receiving: Danny Jackson, 863 yards, 75 catches, 4 TDs

Buffalo beat Liberty 26-7 in the Bahamas Bowl to finish 9-4 under Pete Lembo for the most wins by a first-year head coach in program history.

Minnesota beat Virginia Tech 24-10 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to finish 8-5 and improve to 6-0 in bowl games under head coach P.J. Fleck.

Buffalo plays at home on Sept. 6 against Saint Francis, a Pennsylvania university in its final season in the FCS before moving down to the NCAA Division III level in 2026. Minnesota hosts FCS foe Northwestern State, which is on a 20-game losing streak, on Sept. 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

