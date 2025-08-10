Mitchell scores 26 to lead injury-riddled Fever past Sky 92-70

Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
AP
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 08:01 am IST

INDIANOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and Lexie Hull scored 17 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 92-70 on Saturday.

Sophie Cunningham scored 10 of her 16 points before halftime and Aliyah Boston scored 15 points for Indiana .

Hull was inserted into the starting lineup after the Fever ruled Friday that Sydney Colson would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn left ACL while fellow guard Aari McDonald was also ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken bone in her right foot.

Indiana was again without guard Caitlin Clark who hasn’t played since July 15 when she aggravated a previous groin injury during a game against Connecticut. There is no timetable for Clark's return to action.

For its part, the Sky didn't have the services of Angel Reese due to a back injury. She's missed five straight games and there is no set timetable for her return. She's only played twice since the All-Star break.

The Fever built a 48-37 halftime lead shooting 17 for 33 and finished 33 for 70 overall. Hull shot 4 for 6 from 3-point range and Mitchell 4 for 8 from distance.

Rachel Banham scored 11 points and reserve Maddy Westbeld scored 10 for Chicago .

Indiana started the third quarter with an 8-0 run and cruised from there. Mitchell's shot with 2.9 seconds left in the quarter gave Indiana its first 20-point lead.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

