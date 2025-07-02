George Springer hit a grand slam and a solo homer and collected a career-high seven RBIs Tuesday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-5 on Canada Day. MLB roundup: George Springer's 2 HRs, 7 RBIs lift Jays past Yankees

Andres Gimenez added a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have won the opening two of a four-game series. Toronto moved within one game of the first- place Yankees in the American League East.

Jasson Dominguez had three RBIs for New York. The Yankees scored two in the first against Kevin Gausman. Paul Goldschmidt singled and Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton walked to load the bases to set up Dominguez's two-run single up the middle.

Max Fried didn't allow a hit over the first three innings before Springer led off the fourth with a homer to left center on a 2-2 curveball. The inning continued when Davis Schneider was given an infield hit on a chopper to third and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s throw was wide of first. Myles Straw walked and Gimenez homered to center on a fastball down the middle to give the Jays a 4-2 lead.

Pirates 1, Cardinals 0

Henry Davis' eighth-inning sacrifice fly drove in Ke'Bryan Hayes to lift host Pittsburgh to the win over St. Louis.

The Pirates extended their winning streak to a season-high five games while shutting out the Cardinals for the second day in a row. Paul Skenes scattered five hits and one walk and struck out five over five innings before giving way to Caleb Ferguson, Isaac Mattson and David Bednar .

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante allowed just one hit over seven innings before Phil Maton gave up three hits and a run in the eighth.

Marlins 2, Twins 0

Edward Cabrera pitched seven scoreless innings and Kyle Stowers hit his 14th home run as host Miami won its eighth straight game.

It's the Marlins' longest win streak since they moved to Miami in 2012. The franchise record for the longest win streak is nine games, which has been accomplished five times most recently in 2008. Cabrera pitched one of the best games of his career, allowing just two hits and one walk, striking out six.

Joe Ryan took a tough-luck loss. After allowing Stowers' homer in the second inning, Ryan retired 13 straight batters until Xavier Edwards' infield single in the sixth. Ryan finished with five hits, no walks and one run allowed in his seven innings.

Angels 4, Braves 0

Mike Trout's hustle double sparked a four-run eighth inning as visiting Los Angeles defeated Atlanta.

Jo Adell and Jorge Soler added RBI doubles as the Angels won for the fifth time in seven games to move back to .500. Tyler Anderson allowed four hits and struck out seven over six innings before Jose Fermin , Reid Detmers and Kenley Jensen completed the Angels' fifth shutout of the year.

Braves starter Grant Holmes also threw six scoreless innings as he fanned 10 while scattering three hits and three walks. Matt Olson walked and singled to extend his on-base streak to 31 games, MLB's longest active streak. Ronald Acuna Jr. struck out four times for the second time in his career.

Cubs 5, Guardians 2

Matthew Boyd scattered five hits and two runs over seven innings as Chicago sent visiting Cleveland to its fifth loss in a row.

Boyd delivered his sixth quality start in his last seven outings before Brad Keller and Daniel Palencia closed it out. Carson Kelly drove in three runs and Seiya Suzuki contributed his 23rd homer for the Cubs.

Gavin Williams gave up four runs, seven hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. Carlos Santana posted two hits for the Guardians, who have been outscored 32-8 during their losing skein.

Dodgers 6, White Sox 1

Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 30th home run and Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched seven strong innings as Los Angeles opened a six-game homestand with a victory over visiting Chicago.

Andy Pages and Michael Conforto each drove in two runs as the Dodgers improved to 13-3 since June 14. Will Smith reached base three times on two walks and a hit. He scored two runs. Yamamoto gave up one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and retired the last 10 batters he faced.

Lenyn Sosa had two hits and drove in a run as the White Sox lost after winning their last series over the San Francisco Giants. Chicago rookie right-hander Shane Smith gave up six runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. White Sox hitters struck out 12 times.

Rangers 10, Orioles 2

Adolis Garcia had three hits and drove in four to back six solid innings from ace Jacob deGrom as Texas walloped Baltimore in Arlington, Texas.

Alejandro Osuna hit his first career home run as the Rangers evened the three- game series and snapped a two-game losing streak. deGrom allowed two runs on five hits to win his fifth straight decision.

Orioles starter Brandon Young gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer for Baltimore.

Athletics 4, Rays 3

Pinch hitter Austin Wynns drove in Colby Thomas with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the visiting Athletics beat Tampa Bay.

Thomas, the Athletics' second-ranked prospect who was called up Monday, collected his first major league hit and his first run. Michael Kelly threw a scoreless ninth inning for the A's to get the win, and Mason Miller pitched a scoreless 10th for his 17th save.

Mason Montgomery gave up the decisive run in the top of the 10th. The Rays got solo home runs from Christopher Morel and Brandon Lowe, who hit his 19th long ball and extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Astros 6, Rockies 5

Victor Caratini's grand slam capped a five-run second inning and visiting Houston held on to beat Colorado.

Christian Walker went 3-for-4 with an RBI single while Cam Smith, Mauricio Dubon and Caratini had two hits each for the Astros, who posted their seventh win in eight games. Bennett Sousa, the second of five relievers, pitched a scoreless inning to get the win. Josh Hader allowed a run in the ninth but picked up his 24th save.

Hunter Goodman, who was returning from left hamstring tightness, homered twice for the Rockies in his return to the lineup, Jordan Beck collected a career- high five hits and Ryan Ritter had two hits. Colorado took its ninth loss in 11 games.

Diamondbacks 8, Giants 2

Jake McCarthy, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk and James McCann homered to lead Arizona over San Francisco in Phoenix.

Geraldo Perdomo added two hits and an RBI for Diamondbacks. Zac Gallen allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter.

Giants starter Hayden Birdsong permitted four runs and three hits in four innings. Willy Adames homered for San Francisco, which has lost four in a row to match its season high.

Royals 6, Mariners 3

Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs as Kansas City defeated host Seattle.

Five Royals combined for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief as Kansas City won for just the second time in the past 10 games. Lucas Erceg got the victory after quelling a seventh-inning jam, and Carlos Estevez worked a perfect ninth for his 23rd save.

Randy Arozarena homered for the Mariners, his third in the first two games of the four-game series.

Red Sox 2, Reds 1

Continuing rain in the Boston area suspended the game between Cincinnati and the Red Sox in the top of the fourth inning. Boston held a 2-1 lead on the strength of a pair of first-inning runs.

The game will resume at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday before the regularly scheduled series finale at 7:10.

The Red Sox needed just two batters to take the lead against Reds starter Brady Singer. Jarren Duran and Roman Anthony cracked back-to-back doubles for the first run. After Anthony moved to third on a fly ball, Carlos Narvaez made it 2-0 with an RBI single through the right side.

