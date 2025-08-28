Adolis Garcia, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager and Kyle Higashioka all had home runs as the surging Texas Rangers took advantage of a dearth of pitching from Los Angeles while pounding the reeling Angels 20-3 on Wednesday to capture a three-game series in Arlington, Texas. MLB roundup: Rangers ring up 20 runs in rout of Angels

The Rangers took the final two games of the set and have won five of their past six games to stay within shouting distance in the American League wild- card race. It was the first time that Texas scored 20-plus runs in a game since July 25, 2011, against the Minnesota Twins, and the output tied for the third-most runs in team history.

Eleven of those runs came off Los Angeles starter Jack Kochanowicz , who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday to take the ball when Tyler Anderson was late in returning from paternity leave. Kochanowicz lasted 3 1/3 innings and yielded nine hits and three walks while striking out one.

Jacob Webb , the second of five Rangers pitchers, was the beneficiary of the offensive outburst after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of spot starter Jacob Latz. Texas finished with 22 hits, led by four hits and five RBIs from Garcia and five RBIs by Pederson. Every Rangers player who batted had at least one hit.

Red Sox 3, Orioles 2

Ceddanne Rafaela drilled a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift visiting Boston to a victory over Baltimore.

Jarren Duran singled to lead off the ninth and set up Rafaela's heroics for the Red Sox, who have gone 6-1 on their road trip. Roman Anthony led off the game with a homer. Starter Brayan Bello allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings before Greg Weissert threw a perfect eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth.

Dylan Beavers went 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI for the Orioles. Keegan Akin got out of a jam in the eighth before surrendering the go-ahead homer in the ninth.

Yankees 11, Nationals 2

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and Ben Rice homered in a nine-run third inning that lasted about 40 minutes for host New York, which cruised to a rout of Washington.

Trent Grisham and Austin Wells also homered for the Yankees, who scored their second-most runs in an inning this season and had six homers for the fourth time this season.

Yankees starter Max Fried threw seven innings of one-run ball. Nationals starter Cade Cavalli allowed eight runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Guardians 4, Rays 3

Kyle Manzardo sharply singled to center off Griffin Jax to score automatic runner Angel Martinez in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

Manzardo's two-out hit was his third walk-off of the season for the Guardians, which won the final two contests in the three-game series. Cleveland had lost six in a row and had a 28-inning scoreless streak until Tuesday.

Tampa Bay had built a 3-1 lead on Brandon Lowe's two-run homer in the third against Slade Cecconi. Steven Kwan's RBI single in the fifth off Drew Rasmussen pulled the Guardians within 3-2. Nolan Jones' ninth-inning home run tied it.

Mariners 4, Padres 3

Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer and Seattle held on to defeat visiting San Diego. The Mariners took five of six games from the Padres in the inaugural season of the Vedder Cup, named for Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has ties to both cities.

The Mariners overcame the shortest start of the season for Bryan Woo , who failed to go six innings for the first time in 26 outings. Woo allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Andres Munoz gave up a run in the ninth but got his 31st save.

Gavin Sheets and Fernando Tatis Jr. notched two singles and an RBI apiece for the Padres. San Diego starter Yu Darvish allowed four runs on four hits in four innings.

Braves 12, Marlins 1

Jurickson Profar homered twice and Ozzie Albies added his third home run in two days as Atlanta claimed the decisive game of a three-game set at Miami.

Michael Harris II and Matt Olson also homered for the Braves, who collected 11 hits and 10 walks. Albies went 2-for-5 with five RBIs and Profar finished 2-for-3 with four runs, three walks and two RBIs. Joey Wentz allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings.

Marlins starter Ryan Gusto surrendered nine runs, seven hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. Jakob Marsee and Derek Hill posted two hits apiece, and Hill's fifth-inning double drove in Miami's run.

Astros 4, Rockies 0

Framber Valdez produced his fifth scoreless start of the season, and rookie Cam Smith homered for the first time in nearly two months as Houston squared its three-game interleague series against visiting Colorado.

Valdez reversed course from what had been a challenging month of results. He was 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA across four August starts before twirling seven innings against the Rockies. Valdez surrendered three hits, all singles, issued two walks and had five strikeouts.

Rockies rookie right-hander Chase Dollander allowed a two-out RBI single to Jesus Sanchez, but stifled the Astros for the remainder of his six- inning appearance. Smith belted a leadoff homer to left in the seventh, and Yordan Alvarez cranked a two-run homer in the eighth for his first homer since April 27.

Pirates 2, Cardinals 1

Bubba Chandler earned his first big league victory with four scoreless innings as visiting Pittsburgh edged St. Louis.

Chandler , baseball's top-rated pitching prospect, allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three in his second big league outing. Chandler relieved Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski, who allowed one run on three hits and three walks in three innings. Tommy Pham drove in both runs for the Pirates.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits in seven innings.

Mets 6, Phillies 0

Rookie Nolan McLean allowed four hits in eight dynamic innings as host New York pulled within four games of the Phillies in the NL East with a victory over Philadelphia.

Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso hit RBI singles in a three-run third when the Mets opened the inning with five straight hits off Taijuan Walker . Mark Vientos added an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

McLean struck out six, walked none and threw 71 of 95 pitches for strikes. Alec Bohm recorded two of Philadelphia's five singles. Walker allowed four runs and a season-worst 10 hits in five innings.

Royals 12, White Sox 1

Salvador Perez delivered a solo home run and two-run double during an eight- run fifth inning and Ryan Bergert pitched six sharp innings as Kansas City routed host Chicago.

Shut out in Monday's series opener and for the first seven innings Tuesday, the Royals erupted for 17 runs over the last 11 innings. Adam Frazier went 3-for-5 to pace the Royals' 16-hit attack.

Bergert rode the run support to his first victory in five starts with the Royals. The rookie righty gave up one run and six hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 2

Blaze Alexander belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Geraldo Perdomo went deep to lead off the eighth, fueling visiting Arizona to a victory over Milwaukee.

Perdomo joined Pavin Smith, Adrian Del Castillo and Alek Thomas with two-hit performances for the Diamondbacks, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson allowed one run on six hits in six innings to secure his first victory since July 19. He struck out three without issuing a walk.

Dodgers 5, Reds 1

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over a season-best five innings and singled to start a four-run fourth inning as Los Angeles finished off a three-game sweep of visiting Cincinnati.

Ohtani gave up one run on two hits while earning a win from the mound for the first time since Aug. 9, 2023, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Enrique Hernandez and rookie Dalton Rushing each had a two-run single while Michael Conforto homered for the Dodgers.

Noelvi Marte hit a home run for the Reds. Nick Lodolo , a Los Angeles- area native, gave up four runs on five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Athletics 7, Tigers 0

Luis Morales pitched seven shutout innings, Zack Gelof homered and matched his career high of four RBIs and the Athletics completed a three-game sweep of Detroit with a shutout victory at West Sacramento, Calif.

Brett Harris and Nick Kurtz joined Gelof with two hits apiece as the Athletics won for the 12th time in their past 17 games. Morales gave up just two hits while excelling in his fourth big-league start and fifth appearance.

The Tigers have dropped four straight games after winning their previous five. The latest setback allowed the Toronto Blue Jays to surpass Detroit for the best record in the American League.

Giants 12, Cubs 3

Rafael Devers hit two home runs, Matt Chapman belted the 200th of his career and San Francisco made it two straight over visiting Chicago.

Devers also doubled, singled, walked, drove in five runs and scored four times for the Giants, who won their fourth in a row as they attempt to keep their flickering hopes alive in the National League wild-card race.

The Cubs took a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Nico Hoerner launched a three-run homer, his fifth of the season, off Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt . Cubs starter Colin Rea was charged with seven runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays 9, Twins 8

Addison Barger hit a go-ahead two-run double in a three-run eighth and Toronto defeated visiting Minnesota.

Davis Schneider hit two homers and Andres Gimenez and Ty France also homered for the Blue Jays in the rubber match of the three-game series. Minnesota's Genesis Cabrera allowed a home run to pinch-hitter France, a former Twin, in the eighth.

Byron Buxton hit two home runs and Luke Keaschall and Brooks Lee added one each for the Twins, who finished their road trip 2-4.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.