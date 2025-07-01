Wilyer Abreu made home run history and the Boston Red Sox scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a 13-6 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. MLB roundup: Wilyer Abreu makes HR history in Boston's rout

Abreu hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning and a grand slam in the eighth, becoming the first player to have each of those homers separately in a game since Roger Maris in 1958.

Trevor Story and Jarren Duran also homered for Boston in the victory. Garrett Crochet gave up five runs on seven hits in six innings. He fanned nine and walked one.

Austin Hays hit a solo home run and a two-run triple for Cincinnati. Chase Burns lasted just one out in his second major league start, yielding seven runs on five hits and two walks.

Phillies 4, Padres 0

Zack Wheeler struck out 10 over eight effective innings as host Philadelphia posted a shutout win over San Diego.

Wheeler allowed six hits without a walk before Tanner Banks pitched the ninth. Nick Castellanos homered and J.T. Realmuto had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three of their past four games. Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies' lineup for the first time since June 5, having recovered from right wrist inflammation. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for San Diego, which has lost three of its past four contests. Jackson Merrill struck out three times in four hitless at-bats.

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as Toronto edged visiting New York in the opener of a four-game series.

Guerrero's two-run single in a four-run sixth inning gave the Blue Jays the lead for good. Brendon Little got the win in relief and Jeff Hoffman pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his 19th save.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run home run and Cody Bellinger added a solo shot for the Yankees. Mark Leiter Jr. entered in relief of Carlos Rodon in the pivotal sixth inning and took the loss.

Orioles 10, Rangers 6

Luis Vazquez and Ramon Laureano had RBI hits in the 11th inning before Gunnar Henderson added a two-run double, lifting Baltimore to a wild win in Arlington, Texas.

Henderson hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning before teammate Colton Cowser added a solo shot, but the Rangers equalized on Adolis Garcia's three-run blast against Keegan Akin .

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run double for Baltimore, and Laureano finished with four hits, three of them doubles. Marcus Semien had three hits for Texas, including a two-run homer. Hoby Milner yielded four runs, three earned, in the 11th.

Pirates 7, Cardinals 0

Andrew Heaney and Chase Shugart combined on a four-hit shutout and the Pittsburgh offense remained hot during a rout of visiting St. Louis.

In a game delayed 71 minutes by rain at the start, Heaney held St. Louis hitless until the sixth inning. Heaney threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up three hits . Shugart threw the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one single while sealing the Pirates' fourth consecutive victory and their sixth win in the past eight games.

The Cardinals lost for only the fourth time in their past 14 games and had a three-game winning streak snapped. St. Louis' three most recent defeats were all shutouts.

Mariners 6, Royals 2

Randy Arozarena hit two homers and drove in four runs and Cal Raleigh went deep for the major-league-leading 33rd time this season as Seattle defeated visiting Kansas City.

Mariners starter George Kirby allowed one run on three hits over six innings as the Mariners earned their second victory in a row and their sixth in the past nine games.

The Royals lost for the eighth time in nine games. Kansas City starter Michael Wacha cruised through the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit, before Arozarena went deep to right-center to tie the score at 1-all. Wacha went five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits.

Diamondbacks 4, Giants 2

Alek Thomas had three hits and scored twice, including the go-ahead run on a Geraldo Perdomo single in the seventh inning, and Arizona defeated San Francisco in the opener of a four-game series in Phoenix.

After a two-run double by Tyler Fitzgerald drew the Giants even at 2-2 in the top of the seventh, the Diamondbacks pushed across the eventual difference- maker in the bottom of the inning against San Francisco ace Logan Webb.

Fitzgerald collected two doubles and Dominic Smith had a double and a single for the Giants, who lost for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Athletics 6, Rays 4

Lawrence Butler lined a two-run, tiebreaking triple in the ninth inning as the Athletics won at Tampa Bay.

Sean Newcomb got the win, throwing only two pitches to end the eighth inning. A's left fielder Colby Thomas, in his major league debut, ended the frame by throwing out Brandon Lowe at the plate on a potential go-ahead single. Mason Miller notched his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

Shea Langeliers homered for the A's in his return from the injured list. Junior Caminero bashed a two-run shot for the Rays. Pete Fairbanks served up Butler's decisive hit.

