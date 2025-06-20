Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Monique Akoa Makani scores 21 points and Mercury hand Liberty their 1st home loss, 89-81

AP |
Jun 20, 2025 07:15 AM IST

NEW YORK — Rookie Monique Akoa Makani scored a season-high 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 89-81 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

HT Image
HT Image

Sami Whitcomb scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, Satou Sabally had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Kitija Laksa added 13 points for Phoenix .

Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 35 points for the defending champion Liberty , who lost at home for the first time this season. Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Whitcomb's 3-pointer capped a 16-6 run that gave Phoenix an 84-74 lead with 3:10 to play. She went 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Laksa hit 3 of 6. The rest of the Mercury went 0 for 16 from behind the arc.

New York’s Jonquel Jones left early in the second quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return. The Mercury's Lexi Held departed midway through the third quarter after a collision with Stewart while diving for a loose ball near midcourt.

Kahleah Copper did not play for the Mercury, who beat Connecticut 83-75 on Wednesday. The 2021 WNBA Finals MVP with Chicago, Copper had surgery on her right knee in May and made her season debut against Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Liberty kick off a four-game trip Sunday at Seattle. Phoenix plays the last four consecutive away games Saturday at Chicago.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

